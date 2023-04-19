Patti LuPone Didn't Join 'Schmigadoon!' Season 2 Because Producers Said She's 'Too Old': 'Their Loss'

"I don't know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!" the Broadway legend shared in a new interview

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 19, 2023 06:52 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Patti LuPone attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Patti LuPone has one musical she has always wanted to participate in.

In a new interview with Mashable, the Broadway legend, 73, revealed that she has been a fan of the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon! since its debut in July 2021. However, her attempts at becoming a cast member on the series were allegedly shut down due to her "old" age.

"I wanted to be in Schmigadoon! and I was too old," the three-time Tony Award winner told the outlet, claiming that she expressed her interest in appearing on the series to one of its producers.

When asked by the news website to clarify what she meant, she responded, "Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said, 'I want to be in Schmigadoon!' They said, 'Sorry. You're too old.'"

LuPone added in her conversation with the outlet that the situation is "so sad" and "depressing." Calling it "their loss," she stressed, "I don't know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!"

Representatives for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ariana DeBose in "Schmigadoon!," now streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

The show returned to the streaming service earlier this month with parodies of Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim-style musicals of the '60s and '70s after being picked up for a second season last June.

The season 2 cast included the addition of Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page, and the return of Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit, and Ann Harada.

Though she may not be a member of the Schmigadoon! cast, LuPone is staying busy, currently filming Agatha: Coven of Chaos in Atlanta, Georgia.

During an appearance on The View Tuesday morning, she shared her thoughts on playing a "450-year-old Sicilian witch" in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu who apparently is in the Marvel world, and I researched her and she's hot. She's really hot," LuPone told the hosts, adding that her character has "a great body, raven hair."

While details surrounding Agatha: Coven of Chaos' plot are still unknown, LuPone revealed during her talk show appearance that the series will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2024.

Her latest project, A24's Beau Is Afraid, is out in theaters on Friday.

