Patti LuPone Asks Kim Kardashian 'What Are You Doing?' After She Joins 'American Horror Story' Cast

Kim Kardashian announced earlier this month that she would be starring in the upcoming season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 24, 2023 08:19 PM

Patti LuPone isn't holding back about her thoughts on Kim Kardashian starring in the upcoming season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts.

On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the three-time Tony Award winner, 74, responded to the news of The Kardashians star, 42, joining the FX series during a game of "Do! They! Give a Damn!?"

When asked if she cared about the casting news, LuPone — who previously starred on American Horror Story: Coven and AHS: NYC — emphatically responded, "Yes, I do."

Host Andy Cohen then pressed the actress, saying, "You don't like it, do you?" and she replied, "No, I don't."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13478297jg) American actress Patti LuPone arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil' held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Oct 2022LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty

LuPone went on to detail why she has an issue with Kardashian's casting, sharing she believed the role should go to an established actor instead.

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she said, addressing the reality star directly. "What are you doing with your life?"

"Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," she said, seemingly referring to the 1935 Noël Coward song in which the singer discourages a stage mom from allowing her daughter to pursue a stage career.

Actor John Leguizamo, who was sitting beside LuPone on the show, also weighed in on the topic, sharing, "Whatever she said, I double the emotion."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20073 -- Pictured: Patti LuPone -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a teaser for the 12th season of the FX series on Instagram. The clip featured the message, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," and was set to a broken version of "Rock-a-Bye Baby."

Kardashian captioned the clip, "👀🩸". Roberts posted the same teaser, adding, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

FX confirmed the casting to PEOPLE but declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show. However, series co-creator Ryan Murphy has shared his excitement for the reality star joining AHS.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he added. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The 12th season of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, according to THR. The book is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," per Amazon.

American Horror Story season 12 will premiere this summer.

