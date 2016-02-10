The legend is set to help Christina Aguilera's contestants on season 10

Is it too much to hope for a “Lady Marmalade” duet?

On the tenth season of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice, Grammy winner Patti LaBelle will act as an advisor and help guide Christina Aguilera‘s contestants, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I adore Christina, so I was honored and excited when she invited me to be a part of her team and we had a ball working together!” LaBelle tells PEOPLE exclusively. “And there is so much talent on our team … everyone else better watch out!”

Aguilera, 35, took a break last season from the show to focus on her family (she welcomed daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler in 2014) and other projects.

“Working with Patti was a dream come true,” Aguilera tells PEOPLE. “She is my girl and she has a voice like no other! It was such a great experience to have her mentor my team and she has such a great way of giving advice in a way that is clear and direct yet gentle and constructive.”

“Dinner with @nbcthevoice family! U boys are the best brothers a girl could have,” she captioned the photo.