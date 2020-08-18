Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Canceled at Netflix After 6 Seasons: 'What a Run'

Hasan Minhaj's Netflix comedy talk show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, has come to an end.

The comedian, 34, announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"What a run," he wrote. "@patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show."

"TY to @netflix and everyone who watched," he continued, joking, "Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy."

The Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning series premiered in October 2018 on the streaming service, featuring Minhaj's takes on timely political and cultural moments.

Season 6, which debuted in May, covered the coronavirus outbreak, George Floyd's death, the upcoming presidential election and more. Due to production shutdowns caused by the pandemic, the episodes were filmed from Minhaj's home in front of a green screen with the help of showrunner Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

The now-final episode, which explored how tax prep companies like TurboTax have made filing taxes more costly, dropped on June 26.

"We had to set up the green screen, do lighting, be grip, be PAs, running and getting coffee. We were just doing everything," Minhaj told Variety in June. "That's the thing that amazed me the most is the fact that, in these circumstances, we leaned into the urgency, not only tonally with the scripts, but also just the style of the show. Like, I go right to camera one, and we just go."