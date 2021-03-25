Patrick Schwarzenegger has been cast in a recurring role on the thriller series based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name

Patrick Schwarzenegger to Join Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt in New Amazon Series The Terminal List

Patrick Schwarzenegger will be working with brother-in-law Chris Pratt in the upcoming Amazon Studios original series, The Terminal List.

The 27-year-old actor has been cast in a recurring role on the thriller series based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, PEOPLE can confirm.

Schwarzenegger will play Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Donny Mitchell, a Navy SEAL who shares the same platoon as Pratt's character.

Fresh out of training, Donny is the team's youngest member and has only seen the brotherhood of the SEALs in times of strength, not yet in times of suffering. As the platoon's point man, he is also the first to lead the group into unsecured territory.

Also starring Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn, The Terminal List follow James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Pratt has been married to Schwarzenegger's older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, since 2019. They share 7-month-old daughter Lyla Maria.