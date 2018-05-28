Patrick J. Adams and Wife Troian Bellisario Hit the Beach in Mykonos Following Royal Wedding

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario are making the most of their European vacation.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted enjoying a beach day in Mykonos, holding hands as they splashed around in the ocean together.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress, 32, wore a one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline for their day on the beach while Adams, 36, sported a pair of white and blue swim trunks.

Adams and Bellisario have been documenting their travels on social media since attending the royal wedding in Windsor earlier this month.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario

On Sunday, Adams posted a photo of Bellisario striking a poolside pose at sunset.

“The vibes are strong with this one,” he captioned the shot.

Later that day, he shared a video of the two riding a moped around town. Bellisario also showed off the picturesque views on her own account.

The couple also spent time in Santorini last week.

Adams attended the royal wedding on May 19 to support his former Suits costar and on-screen wife Meghan Markle as she married Prince Harry.

Ahead of the ceremony, Adams shared sweet words of encouragement to the bride on Twitter.

“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Meghan — wherever you are — we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.”

Adams and Bellisario were among a handful of celebrities who scored an invited to the ceremony. George and Amal Clooney were also in attendance, along with Oprah Winfrey and several other Suits costars, including Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.