Patrick J. Adams — Who Left Suits with Meghan Markle — Returning for Ninth and Final Season

Patrick J. Adams is returning to Suits!

The actor, who starred as Mike Ross, will be returning as a guest star for the series’ ninth and final season, PEOPLE confirms.

He will reprise his role as Mike mid-season to get involved in a case that will put him toe-to-toe with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

“Go time,” Adams, 37, wrote on Instagram to announce the news. “Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back.”

Adams and costar Meghan Markle both left the USA series at the end of season 7, which aired in April 2018. During the two-hour finale, Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, and fiancé Mike Ross (Adams) got job offers in Seattle that were too good to pass up. So, they moved up their wedding day and finally tied the knot.

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams SUITS -- "Full Disclosure" Episode 707 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross -- (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

Markle, of course, went on to marry Prince Harry — and Adams attended the royal wedding last year with wife Troian Bellisario. They welcomed their first child, son Archie, on May 6. As the Duchess of Sussex, she’s put acting on hold to focus on royal duties and philanthropy.

Adams and Bellisario, 33, are also new parents to an 8-month-old daughter.

In January, USA Network announced that Suits had been renewed for a 10-episode ninth and final season.

The series, which premiered in 2011, began with star lawyer Harvey (Macht) hiring a brilliant college dropout, Mike (Adams), as an associate in his high-profile firm. Mike promptly impressed his colleagues and fell in love with the high-profile firm’s best paralegal (Markle).

The show’s finale season, which will premiere in July, centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey.

Patrick J. Adams Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After his sacrifice, Samantha (Heigl) was left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realized that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna.

Season 9 will follow the lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis, Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull), and Samantha.

Following his stint on the final season of Suits, Adams will suit up again — this time as astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s scripted series, The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe’s best-selling book.

Suits season 9 premieres July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.