Patrick J. Adams Reveals How Meghan Markle's Absence Will Be Explained in Final Season of Suits

Patrick J. Adams may be without Meghan Markle for the final season of Suits, but that doesn’t mean his onscreen wife won’t play a role in the upcoming episodes.

Ahead of the USA series’ ninth season, Adams, who recently announced he would be returning as a guest star to reprise his role as Mike Ross, confirmed that Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, would be addressed in the upcoming storylines.

Adams and Markle, both 37, left the legal drama together at the end of season 7, which aired in April 2018. During the two-hour finale, Rachel and her fiancé (Adams) got job offers in Seattle that were too good to pass up. So, they moved up their wedding day and finally tied the knot.

“For Mike, this is just a trip to New York,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight, noting that it would be a way for Mike to “come and see his friends” on the East Coast. “He’s in Seattle, [Mike and Rachel] are building their life together, it sounds like he’s doing well.”

“It seems to me like Mike’s in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good,” Adams continued. “There’s phone calls with Rachel saying, ‘Goodbye, I love you,’ and, you know, I think there’s some obvious acknowledgment that she’s still there and a part of the show.”

And while many fans have expressed concern that the sudden move has caused problems for the newlyweds, Adams assured that he and Markle’s character are “happy. I promise you they’re happy.”

Following their individual departures, Markle went on to marry Prince Harry — and Adams attended the royal wedding last year with wife Troian Bellisario. The couple welcomed their first child, son Archie, on May 6. As the Duchess of Sussex, she’s put acting on hold to focus on royal duties and philanthropy.

Meanwhile, Adams and Bellisario, 33, are also new parents to a 9-month-old daughter.

“We’re all grown-ups,” Adams told ET of life after Suits. “It’s weird. We all have kids now … It’s fantastic. I mean, it just changes everything in your life. It gives you a new purpose.”

“I wish Meghan all the best,” he added of his former costar. “I’m really happy for them.”

In January, USA Network announced that Suits had been renewed for a 10-episode ninth — and final — season.

The series, which premiered in 2011, began with star lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) hiring a brilliant college dropout, Mike (Adams), as an associate in his high-profile firm. Mike promptly impressed his colleagues and fell in love with the firm’s best paralegal (Markle).

In June, Adams revealed he would be returning to the series mid-season to reprise his role, which will focus on Mike getting involved in a case that will put him toe-to-toe with Harvey and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

“Go time,” Adams wrote on Instagram to announce the news. “Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back.”

The show’s final season, which will premiere next week, centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey.

After his sacrifice, Samantha was left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realized that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).

Season 9 will follow the lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners: Louis, Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) and Samantha.

Suits season 9 premieres on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.