Suits Stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht Finally Reunite in New Preview

Suits‘ series finale is fast approaching — and Patrick J. Adams is coming back to help close out the long-running show!

Adams, who formerly played attorney Mike Ross on the USA Network legal drama, will be reprising his role in an upcoming episode.

Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams will welcome back Adams, 37, as he reunites with Gabriel Macht, 47, in an episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The episode will feature Mike as he returns to Manhattan for a case alongside Harvey Specter (Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

“Just because she gave you a key doesn’t mean you’re staying here,” says Harvey in the scene.

“Why would I stay here? I’ve got my old apartment you’re pretending to rent for me … Rick Sorkin?” laughs Mike, alluding to the show’s pilot where the law applicant misses his job interview with Harvey. “You’ve gone soft.”

Harvey retorts, “I was using it as a tax shelter.”

“What’s the tax shelter called, I’m a softie?” Mike teases back.

“Don’t you have some old ladies looking to sue the condo association or whatever big case you’ve got going these days?” Harvey claps back at Mike, flipping the conversation on Mike and his move to Seattle with onscreen wife Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

RELATED: Patrick J. Adams Reveals How Meghan Markle’s Absence Will Be Explained in Final Season of Suits

“Yes, I do, but those ladies are going to have to wait because I always have time for an old friend,” says Mike, before leaning in for the perfect bromance hug.

Image zoom Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network

Adams and Duchess of Sussex Markle, 37, left the legal drama together at the end of season 7, which aired in April 2018. During the two-hour finale, Rachel and her fiancé got job offers in Seattle that were too good to pass up. So, they moved up their wedding day and finally tied the knot.

While Suits creator Aaron Korsh previously announced that Adams would return for the show’s ninth and final season, new mom Markle won’t join.

Suits airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on USA.