The 13-episode Nickelodeon series' first season will premiere in July

SpongeBob's Best Friend Patrick Becomes the Star of His Own Series in The Patrick Star Show: Watch

Step aside, SpongeBob SquarePants — Patrick Star is ready for his closeup!

On Monday, Nickelodeon officially announced a new series titled The Patrick Star Show — a spin-off sitcom focused on SpongeBob's lovable starfish BFF.

The forthcoming series is a prequel to SpongeBob Squarepants and features a "younger Patrick living at home with his family where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood in his TV-turned-bedroom," according to Variety.

The series' first 13-episode season will premiere in July.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Patrick Star Credit: Nickelodeon/Courtesy Everett Collection

For the upcoming show, Bill Fagerbakke will continue to voice the beloved Patrick, a role which he began back in 1999. Other familiar voices set to star will include Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton, per Variety.

According to the outlet, newcomers lending their vocal talents to the animated series will also include Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick's father, and Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick's mother.

Similarly, Jill Talley will voice Patrick's younger sister, Squidina, and Dana Snyder will play both GrandPat Star, Patrick's grandpa, and Grandma Tentacles, Squidward's grandma.

Nickelodeon also released the first teaser trailer for Patrick's solo series on Monday. In the 30-second spot, Patrick exclaims that he has found his "true porpoise," before the trailer dives into a montage of clips from the forthcoming series while showcasing the show's many fun-loving characters.

The Patrick Star Show is executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica, who all previously worked together on SpongeBob SquarePants, Variety reported.