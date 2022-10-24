Stephen Logan is coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful.

PEOPLE can exclusively share that Patrick Duffy is filming now to reprise his role as the Logan family patriarch for a two-episode stint on the long-running CBS soap opera that will air Nov. 23 and Nov. 28.

In case of art imitating life, Duffy will be joined by his real-life girlfriend actress Linda Purl. The actress — who's been seen in shows from Happy Days to The Office — is set to play Duffy's love interest on the show.

Viewers can expect family tensions to rise with the return of Stephen, who is father to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom).

Duffy joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2006 and played the character for five years until 2011. Stephen was previously portrayed by actor Robert Pine from 1998 to 2001.

In 2020, Duffy confirmed to PEOPLE that he was in "an incredibly happy relationship" with Purl.

"I never thought for a minute this would happen again," he said. "I never thought I'd feel this way again."

The Dallas actor was married for more than four decades to late ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser before she died of cancer in 2017.

Duffy and Purl were casual friends years ago, but they lost touch over time. During the pandemic, they both happened to be on a group text chain with other friends, and as the weeks passed, eventually the conversation dwindled down to just the two of them.

At that point, "I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real," Duffy told PEOPLE in 2020. "We haven't been apart since."

When it comes to his connection with Purl, Duffy said he knows his wife would want him to find joy.

"I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy," he says. "So when it's offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don't let it pass you up if it's the right thing."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.