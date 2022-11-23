Patrick Duffy Compares 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Return to 'Dallas' : 'A Real Clash of Titans'

Patrick Duffy is reflecting on his return to The Bold and the Beautiful.

While speaking to TV Insider ahead of the soap opera's new episodes — one of which aired on CBS Wednesday afternoon — Duffy, 73, compared his experience of coming back to the show to his other iconic soap opera, Dallas.

"It's what we would have done as the season-ender," said Duffy, who is reprising his role as the Logan family patriarch Stephen on The Bold and the Beautiful, and also portrayed Bobby Ewing on Dallas.

"This is like the Oil Baron's Ball fight, where everybody [destroys] the room, or everyone ending up in the swimming pool at Southfork," he added to the outlet. "It's a real clash of titans."

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively revealed Duffy's return to The Bold and the Beautiful, confirming that the actor was already filming for his two-episode stint which aired on Wednesday and Nov. 28.

In the case of art imitating life, Duffy will also be joined by his real-life girlfriend actress Linda Purl. The actress — who's been featured on shows like Happy Days and The Office — is set to play Duffy's love interest on the show.

Viewers can expect family tensions to rise with the return of Stephen, who is the father to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Katie (Heather Tom).

Despite the new conflicts arising between the family, Duffy said his character Stephen will continue to focus on his role as a doting dad.

"Stephen's primary goal, no matter what happens, is the welfare of his three daughters," Duffy explained, per TV Insider. "The way I played that scene was 'I'm here for you and he isn't. Feel the difference between somebody who really does care for you and this person that's putting you through this angst once again.'"

When it comes to his behind-the-scenes experience with the crew upon his return to the set, Duffy said the love they had for each other remained the same since he left the show over a decade ago.

"Back in the day, whenever I would walk into makeup, they would just squeal 'Daddy! Daddy!' and give me a hug," Duffy said with a laugh. "So I stepped into the makeup room, and it hadn't changed. Kelly saw me in the mirror and went 'Daddy!' And in comes Heather and it's 'Daddy's here!' And Jennifer comes in… They're like schoolgirls and it's so refreshing."

Duffy joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2006 and played the character for five years until 2011. Stephen was previously portrayed by actor Robert Pine from 1998 to 2001.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.