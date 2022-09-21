Entertainment TV Patrick Dempsey Wants to Work with Ellen Pompeo Again for One Simple Reason: 'The Chemistry' Patrick Dempsey said he has a "couple ideas" that would reunite him on screen with former Grey's Anatomy leading lady Ellen Pompeo By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 02:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Patrick Dempsey is McDreaming up ways for Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd to reunite — with or without Grey's Anatomy. "I would love to work with her again," Dempsey, 56, said of his former costar Ellen Pompeo, 52. Dempsey told Extra he already has a "couple ideas" on how they could reunite — but added, "I'll tell her first and then see if we can realize them." Grey's Anatomy Reunion! Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Reunite on D23 Expo Red Carpet Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo. ABC Dempsey abruptly departed Grey's in season 11 when his character died, but fans' hopes from Derek and Meredith still live on eight years later (helped along by a season 17 return, via dream sequence, by Dempsey). "It has always been a really special relationship Ellen and I have had together in front of the screen and behind it as well," said Dempsey. "I think a lot of the success of the show was because of the chemistry and the relationship and people want to believe in love and all of that," he continued. "I meet people around the world who were wishing we were actually together, but she's got Christopher [Ivery] and I have [my wife] Jillian and they are incredible people." Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Grey's Anatomy's New Residents Reveal How They're Bringing Back Season 1 Nostalgia As for Pompeo, she is taking a step back as Grey's Anatomy enters its 19the season and is expected to appear in only eight upcoming episodes as she pursues other projects. "I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she told Insider this past December. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'" She continued, "Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.