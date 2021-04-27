Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Cried Filming Final Grey’s Anatomy Cameo and Says He'd Consider Returning

After his character Derek Shepherd was killed in season 11, Patrick Dempsey has made several cameos on the latest season of Grey's Anatomy

Patrick Dempsey has left the Grey's Anatomy beach — but he'll "never say never" to another potential return some day.

Dempsey, 55, opened up in an interview with Variety published Monday about what it was like filming his final emotional scene after making multiple cameos this season (he hadn't appeared on the series since his character, Dr. Derek Shepherd, died in season 11).

"We all cried at the beginning and we hugged each other. It was really for us to get the message out there to wear a mask, take care of yourself," Dempsey said of his last scene.

"Ellen [Pompeo] and I were like, 'What can we do together to make some impact here?' That was in the spring around this time last year. It just was a positive action that reverberates into more positive action," he added.

In the current season of Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo's character, Dr. Meredith Grey, contracts COVID-19 and meets several former cast members in her dreams.

Dempsey also said that he wouldn't say no to yet another potential comeback.

"Who knows? Never say never with this show, right?" he said when asked if there were any scenarios he could envision for the show in which Derek would once again make an appearance. "I'm glad we did it this year. And [showrunner] Krista Vernoff did a fantastic job telling the story."

"It was just a great way to give people some hope," he added.

In last week's episode, Meredith experienced her final moments on the beach with her late husband, which included an emotional conversation about death and a wedding they never had when Derek was alive.