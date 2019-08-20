Patrick Dempsey Says His Kids ‘Make Fun of Me’ for Being a Heartthrob

Patrick Dempsey‘s heartthrob status doesn’t give him any credit with his kids.

While attending the American Cancer Society’s California Spirit 34 Food and Wine Benefit on Sunday, America’s favorite doctor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his kids actually poke fun of Hollywood’s infatuation with their dad.

“Oh yeah, they make fun of me,” the actor told the outlet. “They don’t let me take my stuff too seriously, which is good.”

“I mean, I’m just dad, so … either you’re ‘cool dad’ or not. It depends on where they’re at in their development and age,” Dempsey added, calling it “funny.”

The critics are his 17-year-old daughter Tallula Fyfe and twin 12-year-old sons Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen, who he shares with wife Jillian Fink.

Dempsey and Fink met first met in 1994 but were in relationships with other people so they did not begin dating until 1997. They later tied the knot in 1999 at a farmhouse in Maine that belonged to the actor’s family.

Last month they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The proud parents shared a piece of artwork that their son, Darby, made for them in honor of the special day.

“Happy anniversary!!! *art by Darby,” Fink wrote on Instagram, while Dempsey also captioned his,”Happy anniversary !!!”

The Grey’s Anatomy star was honored at the American Cancer Society benefit with the ACS 2019 Impact Award on behalf of his non-profit cancer support foundation, the Dempsey Center.

He established the foundation in honor of his mother, Amanda, who was diagnosed in 1997 and lost her battle in 2014.

“I think she was really proud of the work that was being done at the center,” he said at the event.

“It’s really developing relationships with them … using that network and bringing a message to alternative, supportive care and integrated therapy,” he added, explaining that he hoped to expand the center on a larger scale, according to ET. “Things like that are really important.”

While acting is his passion, his work with the foundation is his “mission” he said.