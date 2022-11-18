Patrick Dempsey Kids Ellen Pompeo Is Exiting 'Grey's Anatomy' After She 'Finally' Got Caught Taking Set Items

Pompeo shared a farewell thank-you message to fans after her final official episode of season 19 aired on Nov. 10

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 01:04 PM

Dr. Derek Shepherd might know the real reason for Dr. Meredith Grey's departure from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Patrick Dempsey — who previously played Derek on Grey's Anatomy — jokingly addressed the end of his former costar Ellen Pompeo's tenure as Meredith during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday,.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, 55, jokingly teed up Dempsey, 56, by quipping: "She's leaving the show. I don't know if you heard, she got caught stealing Band-Aids from the set."

The Disenchanted star didn't miss a beat: "Did she really? Finally, they caught her. Can you imagine what she'd have in her house now from 19 seasons? A full hospital."

Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Dempsey exited the long-running ABC medical drama in 2015 after 12 seasons. Though his character was killed off in a car accident, Derek made a surprise return in season 17.

Pompeo, on the other hand, had been a constant on the series up until its season 19 fall finale, which aired on Nov. 10 and saw Meredith telling her colleagues in Seattle she was relocating to Boston.

PATRICK DEMPSEY, ELLEN POMPEO
Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Pompeo, 53, shared a message with fans on Thursday, bidding farewell to the series for the time being.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" she wrote on Instagram. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

Pompeo added, "I love you madly and appreciate you right back."

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of Greys Anatomy, THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty

This season, the actress took a step back from the series to pursue outside projects. For one, she is starring in and executive producing an upcoming adaptation of the 2009 film Orphan, which will be a limited series for Hulu.

Also, on numerous occasions, Pompeo had previously hinted at her departure and desire for the series to end.

"[Grey's is] still gonna be just fine without me — I'm still gonna do the voiceover," Pompeo told Deadline in September.

"I'll be back at Grey's for the finale, and we'll see if we can keep it going," she continued. "I'm gonna always be a part of that show – I'm an exec producer on that show, I've spent two decades of my career on that show, it's my heart and soul, and I'll never truly be gone as long as that show's on the air."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy returns Feb. 23 on ABC.

Related Articles
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of Greys Anatomy, THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Ellen Pompeo Has 'Immense Gratitude' for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans as Meredith Grey Readies to Leave Seattle
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of Greys Anatomy, THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Reveals She's Leaving and Lightning Strikes — to Heartbreaking Effect
75th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals
Jesse Williams to Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' as Director and Guest Star in Season 19
Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo
Patrick Dempsey Wants to Work with Ellen Pompeo Again for One Simple Reason: 'The Chemistry'
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 03: 102004_9923 -- GREY'S ANATOMY - "WINNING A BATTLE, LOOSING A WAR" (Photo by Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Shonda Rhimes Recalls How 'a Room Full of Old Men' Initially Told Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Would Fail
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Wasn’t Expecting That” – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO, ADELAIDE KANE
'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Ellen Pompeo; D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA) Patrick Dempsey
'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion! Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Reunite on D23 Expo Red Carpet
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'
GREY'S ANATOMY
Sarah Drew Supports Ellen Pompeo Scaling Back Role on 'Grey's Anatomy' : 'I Wish Her the Best'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Everything has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Recap: Meredith's Ex Returns and the New Intern Class Arrives
kate walsh
'Grey's Anatomy' Welcomes Back Kate Walsh in Recurring Role for Season 19: 'You Asked, We Listened!'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Ellen Pompeo Scaling Back 'Grey's Anatomy' Role 'Shows Her Love for the Show,' Says Costar Kevin McKidd
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGPjZ4PMn-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=baee3a20-03c5-4d55-be58-1a2402f8b2cd hed: A Grey's Anatomy OG Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Docs on Set — See Them in Their Scrubs!
OG Star of 'Grey's Anatomy' Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Costars — See Them in Their Scrubs on Set!
Harry Shum Jr. on the red carpet for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images); Ellen Pompeo attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' and His Warm Welcome from Ellen Pompeo: 'It Was Iconic'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19