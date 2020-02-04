Patrick Dempsey Comments on His Grey's Anatomy Ex-Wife Kate Walsh's Photo: 'Looking Radiant'

It’s all love between the Shepherds.

Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh have both said goodbye to their respective roles on Grey’s Anatomy, but the actors have remained friendly off-screen. And on Monday, Dempsey, 54, sent fans of the ABC drama into overdrive when he complimented his TV ex-wife’s latest Instagram post.

Underneath a photo of Walsh, 52, smiling while promoting Boyfriend Perfume car fresheners, Dempsey — sorry, McDreamy — wrote, “Looking radiant my lady,” as captured on Comments by Celebs.

“@patrickdempsey kitty, I LAVA u,” Walsh replied.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Says Grey’s Anatomy Was a ‘Toxic Work Environment’ for the First 10 Years

Image zoom

On the show, Dempsey played charismatic neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd, who was killed off in 2015. Walsh played his estranged wife, Dr. Addison Montgomery, and went on to star in Private Practice—a Grey’s spinoff that was created by show runner Shonda Rhimes and ran from 2007 to 2013 on ABC.

Image zoom Vivian Zink/ABC via Getty

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Hasn’t Spoken to Patrick Dempsey Since 2015 — But Has ‘No Hard Feelings’

In 2017, the two reunited for Cigna’s TV Doctors of America ad campaign, with Dempsey telling PEOPLE at the time that they “were always playful on set anyway.”

“Kate’s fun, and her comic timing is amazing,” he said. “This was fun just to be playful and to make each other laugh.”

Dempsey has since had roles on the big screen, including Bridget Jones’ Baby. Walsh most recently played Olivia Baker on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Grey’s Anatomy, currently in its 16th season, airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.