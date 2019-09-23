Patricia Arquette Remembers Late Sister Alexis During Emmys Win: 'I'm in Mourning Every Day'

Congratulations, Patricia Arquette!

The actress, 51, took home the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her performance in The Act.

“I just have to say I’m grateful to be working. I’m grateful to at 50 be getting the greatest parts of my life.”

Arquette also took a moment to remember her late sister Alexis Arquette, who was one of the first transgender activists in Hollywood, and stress the importance of supporting the trans community.

“In my heart, I’m so sad,” she said as she held back tears. “I lost my sister Alexis. And that trans people are still being persecuted. And I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis. And I will be for the rest of my life, for you, until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted.”

“Give them jobs,” she added. “They’re human beings. Let’s give them jobs. Let’s get rid of the bias that we have everywhere.”

Patricia Arquette

Arquette is also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Escape at Danemora.

Arquette’s win on Sunday night marks her second Emmy Award, as she took home the title of outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2005 for her performance on Medium. She was also nominated in the same category for the same role in 2007.>

The actress is also an Oscar winner — she won the supporting actress category in 2014 for her performance in Boyhood — and has won two Golden Globes.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.