Pat Sajak Says He and Vanna White Are 'Closer to the End' of Hosting Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak is looking forward.

The 74-year-old Wheel of Fortune host alluded to when he and Vanna White might step back from the hit game show, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight Thursday.

"We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," said Sajak, who has hosted the show since 1981. He joked, "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?' "

"I wouldn't bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say," Sajak said, to which White agreed.

The model, 64, joined Wheel in 1982 and said she sees Sajak as her "brother" after working together for nearly 40 years.

"He's funny, I mean we could finish each other's sentences if we wanted to, we know each other that well," White told Entertainment Tonight.

Fans don't need to fret about saying goodbye just yet, however. The hosts recently extended their contracts for Wheel until at least 2024, and will welcome contestants to season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Sunday, Variety reported earlier this month.

As a part of his latest contract, Sajak will serve as consulting producer for the long-running game show, in addition to his co-hosting duties, per Variety.

His daughter Maggie is also being indoctrinated into the Wheel of Fortune family as the show's official Social Correspondent, sharing exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes moments, and more across the show's digital sites and social media accounts, according to the outlet.

New changes to come in season 39 include an on-stage podium for announcer Jim Thorton to introduce Sajak and White, a reimagined tune for theme song "Changing Keys," contestants completing the "Final Spin," and more prize money, Variety reported.