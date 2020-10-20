Pat Sajak Reveals His 'Plan' to Become PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

"I’m going to take care of myself as I get older," the Wheel of Fortune host said

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, the longtime host turned to his TV partner, Vanna White, and revealed his plan to secure the coveted honor.

"This may surprise you but think about it, it’s true. For as many years as I’ve done this, I’ve never been named PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive," he told White.

"First of all, I think it’s the 'alive' part that’s holding me back, but the other thing is, I have a plan," Sajak continued. "I’m going to take care of myself as I get older, and if I do the show long enough, I think eventually they’ll say, ‘You know, maybe, he’s the sexiest man alive for his age.' "

White laughed and told Sajak she "liked" his plan.

Sajak, 73, has been hosting Wheel of Fortune — which is the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S. — since 1982. The show taped its 7,000th episode in May 2019.

Last year, he had a health scare when he had to undergo emergency surgery in November 2019 to repair a blocked intestine. However, Sajak quickly bounced back and returned to hosting the show.

Speaking to Good Morning America after this surgery, Sajak admitted that while he loves his job, he knows he can’t do it forever.

“As I get older, I now appreciate what this show means,” he said last December.

“I’ve gotta do this until — you know — I’m doddering,” the host added. “I think I still do it at a high level. But you know, I can’t do it another 40 years, I know that, because I’d be 110, and that would be a record.”