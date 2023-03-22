Pat Sajak Jokingly Puts 'Wheel of Fortune' Winner in an Armlock After Perfect Game: 'He Got Me'

Pat Sajak offered a unique celebration to a legendary contestant on Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

After professional wrestler and drama teacher Fred Fletcher-Jackson completed a perfect game on March 21, Sajak, 76, tested his own wrestling moves — with surprising success.

A video of the episode shows Sajak putting Fletcher-Jackson in an armlock, before extending his arm around the player's jaw.

Of the moment, Fletcher-Jackson told Sajak's daughter Maggie in his post-game interview, "He got me, genuinely," according to E! News.

"I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in," he added. "I was trying to get behind him and I wasn't going anywhere."

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

On Tuesday's episode, Fletcher-Jackson completed every puzzle successfully. He even won the bonus round, and took home a prize pot of $75,800.

The wrestler later said appearing on the show has been a lifelong dream of his.

"My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel.' True story," he said, per E! News. "Wheel was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life and it's happening."

He continued, "Dreams can come true, because mine just did."

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

The last time a Wheel of Fortune contestant correctly solved every puzzle was in December 2022. Ricky Gilbert swept the game and brought home $89,120. Like Fletcher-Jackson, Gilbert also won the bonus round.

Wheel of Fortune premiered its first episode in 1975. In December, the game show celebrated Vanna White's 40th anniversary as one of the show's faces alongside Sajak.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights (check local listings).