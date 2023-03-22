Pat Sajak Jokingly Puts 'Wheel of Fortune' Winner in an Armlock After Perfect Game: 'He Got Me'

Professional wrestler and drama teacher Fred Fletcher-Jackson won the first perfect Wheel of Fortune game of 2023 on Tuesday, with a prize pot of $75,800

By
Published on March 22, 2023 05:35 PM

Pat Sajak offered a unique celebration to a legendary contestant on Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

After professional wrestler and drama teacher Fred Fletcher-Jackson completed a perfect game on March 21, Sajak, 76, tested his own wrestling moves — with surprising success.

A video of the episode shows Sajak putting Fletcher-Jackson in an armlock, before extending his arm around the player's jaw.

Of the moment, Fletcher-Jackson told Sajak's daughter Maggie in his post-game interview, "He got me, genuinely," according to E! News.

"I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in," he added. "I was trying to get behind him and I wasn't going anywhere."

Pat Sajak Puts Wheel of Fortune Contestant in an Armlock After Perfect Game: 'He Got Me'
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

On Tuesday's episode, Fletcher-Jackson completed every puzzle successfully. He even won the bonus round, and took home a prize pot of $75,800.

The wrestler later said appearing on the show has been a lifelong dream of his.

"My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel.' True story," he said, per E! News. "Wheel was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life and it's happening."

He continued, "Dreams can come true, because mine just did."

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

The last time a Wheel of Fortune contestant correctly solved every puzzle was in December 2022. Ricky Gilbert swept the game and brought home $89,120. Like Fletcher-Jackson, Gilbert also won the bonus round.

Wheel of Fortune premiered its first episode in 1975. In December, the game show celebrated Vanna White's 40th anniversary as one of the show's faces alongside Sajak.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights (check local listings).

Related Articles
2023 Oscar Couples
Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Engaged in 'Sexual Rituals' on FaceTime — and It Once Involved a Ladder
Bachelor’s Susie Evans Says Clayton Echard Is ‘Way More Compatible’ with Ex Rachel Recchia
'The Bachelor's' Susie Evans Admits Clayton Echard Was 'Way More Compatible' with Ex Rachel Recchia
Derek Hough Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough Reveals He Doesn't Want a 'First Dance' at His Wedding: 'I Just Want to Be in the Moment'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Confirmed to Face Off in Person on 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
GILMORE GIRLS
Why the Father of Rory's Baby on 'Gilmore Girls' Is 'Very, Very Obvious' to One Behind-the-Scenes Insider
SIMONE ASHLEY
'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Goes Instagram-Official with Her Leading Man in Real Life: 'Best Person'
WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN in The Goldbergs
Jeff Garlin's Abrupt Exit from 'The Goldbergs' Was 'a Long Time Coming,' Says Costar Wendy McLendon-Covey
Jasmine and Airris Married at first sight credit Lifetime
'MAFS' : Jasmine Wonders If 'Stagnant' Marriage to Airris Still 'Makes Sense' amid Their Intimacy Struggles
Sydney Sweeney Ford campaign, dog
Classic Car Lover Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Ritual Pit Stop She Shares with Her Dog Tank
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Admits Excluding Melissa's Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was 'Not an Oversight'
Steve Martin Has a Father of the Bride Moment with Selena Gomez in Only Murders Season 3
Selena Gomez Dons a Wedding Gown — and Has a 'Father of the Bride' Moment! — with 'Only Murders' ' Steve Martin
Jax Taylor attends the House Of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California., Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval 'Very Selfish' for Raquel Leviss Affair: 'There's Just No Empathy There'
aubrey plaza
Aubrey Plaza Leads a 'Charmed' Life at 90s Con — See the Star Fangirl Over Some of TV's Most Famous Witches
Ivan Hall and Tailour Roberson
'Bachelorette' Alum Ivan Hall's Surprise Proposal Included a Ring and a Tesla: 'I Figured I'd Go All Out'
Alexander Skarsgard attends a conversation at 92Y; Tuva Novotny 'Annihilation' film premiere
Who Is Alexander Skarsgård's Girlfriend? All About Tuva Novotny
HBO - Brian Cox, Succession, Season 4
Brian Cox Is 'Delighted' 'Succession' Won't 'Outstay' Its Welcome: 'I'm Happy It's Over' After Season 4