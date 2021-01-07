"No one admires what he accomplished more than I do," says Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune 's Pat Sajak Says 'No One Was Better' Than Alex Trebek: 'He Was Terrific'

Pat Sajak will always respect and admire his late friend Alex Trebek.

While appearing on a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the Wheel of Fortune star remembered the late Jeopardy! host and his lasting legacy on the world of gameshows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No one admires what he accomplished more than I do," Sajak, 74 said of Trebek. "I know a bit about what it takes. He was terrific. In terms of courage and grace under pressure, no one was better."

Both Sajak and cohost Vanna White also recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their friendship with Trebek.

"I knew Alex for almost 40 years, and he's just been a good friend," shared White, 63. "Through the years, I have gotten to know his wife and his kids and he is just part of the family."

Sajak chimed in, "Just on a professional level, I have been at this a long time and I really admire what he has done, and he had done so much."

"When I started [Wheel of Fortune]... Alex had already done a half a dozen, maybe more, game shows here and in Canada," he added. "He has done a bunch of them, and was always highly professional and was like the perfect match for his show... As a fellow professional, the admiration is off the charts."

Image zoom Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Alex Trebek | Credit: M. Phillips/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at age 80 after suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer.

Trebek's final episodes of Jeopardy!, which were taped shortly before his death, have been airing this week. On Friday, Jan. 8, Trebek will sign off in his final episode.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will begin his stint as guest host, while producers decide who will take over permanently for Trebek.

Jennings, recently told PEOPLE the experience has been "dizzying," and knows that viewers will probably have a hard time seeing him at the podium instead of their beloved Trebek.