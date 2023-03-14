Pat Sajak Mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant for Having Fish Phobia: 'You'll Forgive Me, Won't You?'

Pat Sajak has found himself at the center of another viral moment.

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune that aired this month, the game show's longtime host was chatting with the contestants when he asked one of them about her major fear of fish.

"You don't like fish?" he asked Ashley Laumb. "You don't like to swim with them, eat them?"

She confirmed that Sajak was right and reiterated that she wants "nothing to do with them, at all."

"If they're on a plate or in the water, I'm not going to be anywhere near it," she said.

Sajak, 76, went on to ask if Ashley's fish phobia began in her childhood. However, Ashley said the history was too much to recap.

"It's a long story, Pat. We don't have time," she said with a laugh.

The running joke continued later in the episode when Sajak told another contestant, Shawn, that he wanted to "go congratulate Ashley."

"Would you do me a favor? I don't want her to see this. Just hold on to this," he said as he passed Shawn a fake fish.

After she buried her hands in her head, Sajak walked over to her and asked, "Ashley, you alright?" before noting that she won $7,500 in that round.

He then asked her, per Fox News, "You'll forgive me for that, won't you?" to which Ashley quipped, "I might."

She ultimately became the night's biggest winner and took home $63,000, the outlet reported.

In his 40 years of hosting the show, Sajak has been no stranger to attention-grabbing moments. In April 2021, Sajak accidentally gave away the bonus round answer during a broadcast of the beloved game show.

When the letters "_ _ _ TE _ RAN _ L _" were left in a puzzle, Sajak mistakenly said the answer aloud while speaking to a contestant.

"Yikes," he commented, after only six of the puzzle's 12 letters were revealed. "Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

"Quite frankly" turned out to be the answer, though the contestant didn't seem to realize and failed to correctly figure out the puzzle before time ran out.

Sajak addressed the on-air slip-up in a video that aired after the episode, telling Vanna White that he realized his mistake right as he said it.

"I wonder how many people at home caught it," he remarked. "There weren't many letters up there and I said, 'I'd rather be here than up there, quite frankly' — which was the puzzle. But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me."

The host went on to say that there was "no reason" the contestant should have guessed the answer given his gaffe.

"It's funny what your ... mouth will say when your brain says, 'You shouldn't do that,'" he quipped, before poking fun of himself by telling the audience that he and White, 64, will "quite frankly, see you next time."

"Yes, we will!" White added.

Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune, the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States, since 1982. White joined him as the letter turner that same year, and the pair have been the face of the popular program ever since.

