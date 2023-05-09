Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Prepares for 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Debut in Vanna White's Absence

Maggie Sajak is ready to step onto the Wheel of Fortune stage.

The daughter of longtime host Pat Sajak is slipping on an evening gown to temporarily fill in for Vanna White, the long standing game show co-host. In an Instagram story post, the 28-year-old shared her practice round of the television job.

A short clip showed her walking along the Wheel of Fortune letter board. "Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie captioned the strut.

In the meantime, White won't actually be away. She's changing up her Wheel of Fortune routine to compete as a contestant on the show. A clip shared by Maggie on Instagram teases the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, which focuses on legendary hosts.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings — the current, dual Jeopardy! hosts — will compete alongside White.

This is far from the first time Maggie will be involved in Wheel of Fortune. She currently acts as the show's Social Correspondent. Maggie often chimes in on epic game show happenings, and shares behind the scenes content from the show's guests.

This will be the first time Maggie steps into the hosting shoes, though — as White has held the position of co-host since 1982. That is, if you don't count her Wheel of Fortune debut in 1996 when she was just a baby. Or, her brief appearance as a "special letter toucher" in 2020 while her dad was dealing with a health scare off-screen.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights (check local listings).