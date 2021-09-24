Pat Sajak Teams Up with Daughter Maggie to Give a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Set Tour

Ahead of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's return, longtime host Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie, the show's social correspondent, are taking fans on a behind-the-scenes set tour.

Pat, 74, kicks things off backstage with the "nerve center" of the series, where staffers listen to ensure the right letters are called. They also indicate how many letters are up on the board.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The father-daughter pair then walk onto the show's stage, where they explore some of the things audiences do and don't see on TV.

Pat reveals that the letter board is comprised of "television monitors," and also shows what the used letter board looks like. "You never see that at home, but our players see it," he says. "So every time a letter is called, that letter comes off. That light turns off, and they know not to call it again — except when they do call it again."

Pat and Maggie Give a Tour of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Set Credit: Wheel of Fortune

Taking Maggie, 26, behind the wheel, Pat shows her what contestants playing the game see and points to a small piece of tape, where the players are instructed to line up.

"We always tell them, 'Put your belly against it,'" he says, next showing his daughter the ins and outs of what occurs when contestants spin the wheel.

Pat and Maggie Give a Tour of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Set Credit: Wheel of Fortune

For the final stop of their tour, Pat points to a hidden TV screen where he learns the number of letters within a puzzle. "I always thought that you were just a genius, and you just knew it that quickly," Maggie says, to which Pat adds, "Spoken like a true daughter."

Maggie first made her debut on Wheel of Fortune in 1996 when she was just a baby. Cut to 2020, Maggie returned to the iconic game show's set after Pat underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Maggie temporarily took his place co-hosting the series alongside his longtime partner, Vanna White.

Recently, Pat opened up about when he and White, 64, might conclude their reign as hosts.

"We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'"

"I wouldn't bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say," he added.