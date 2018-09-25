Holly Madison's Husband Pasquale Rotella Confirms Separation: 'We Will Always Be a Family'

Pasquale Rotella shared some sad family news on Tuesday.

The Electric Daisy Carnival founder, 44, confirmed that he and his wife, former Playboy model Holly Madison, 38, have separated as a couple in an Instagram post. They were married for almost five years and have two children together: daughter Rainbow Aurora, 5, and son Forest Leonardo Antonio, 2.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella wrote in the caption of a sweet family photo. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

He continued: “Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support. ❤️”

PEOPLE confirmed via multiple sources on Tuesday morning that Rotella and the reality TV star had split over the summer, with another source revealing that Madison is now based in Los Angeles and “doing okay.” The Blast reported the mom of two filed for divorce on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas.

The pair began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in October 2013 in an extravagant Disneyland ceremony. They even rode in Cinderella’s glass pumpkin coach.

Madison met Rotella after leaving the Playboy Mansion — and boyfriend Hugh Hefner, who died in September 2017 at the age of 91 — in 2008, moving to Las Vegas to pursue a career as a burlesque dancer.