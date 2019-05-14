Emotional First Trailer for Party of Five Remake Follows a Family Torn Apart by Deportation

There’s a new Party of Five in town.

On Tuesday, Freeform debuted the first trailer for the upcoming reboot at the Walt Disney Television Upfront presentation in New York City.

In this remake of the classic series, the Acosta family learns to cope with separation when their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The new Party of Five will follow the five children as they navigate surviving as a family unit without their mom and dad.

In the emotional trailer, the siblings band together to forge their own path, noting that their parents “managed with a lot less than what we have.”

“They figured it out,” one of the brothers promises. “So will we.”

The series stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

The new iteration of Party of Five is created by Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer and directed the pilot. Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

The original series premiered in 1994 and followed the lives of the five Salinger siblings, whose parents were killed in a drunk driving accident. Starring Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf and Matthew Fox, it ended after six seasons in 2000.

Image zoom Original Party of Five cast Columbia TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

When announcing the remake last fall, Keyser and Lippman described it as “a modern reimagining of the groundbreaking original series” that would focus more on current political issues in America.

“Today, stories of families being separated, children having to raise themselves in the wake of their parents’ deportations, don’t require any imagination; they are everywhere,” Lippman and Keyser said, seemingly in reference to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

“This new iteration of Party of Five isn’t a retread of the original,” they continued. “It’s a whole new look at kids trying to parent each other in the wake of circumstances beyond their control, yet learning a similar lesson: that families persist no matter how great the obstacles.”

A premiere date for Party of Five has not yet been announced.