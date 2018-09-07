It's Baaaack! Party of Five Scores Reboot at Freeform

Party of Five is heading back to TV!

A reboot of the series, which originally starred Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf and Matthew Fox, has been picked up by Freeform.

Freeform announced the news Thursday, revealing the pilot order “will be a modern reimagining of the groundbreaking original series.”

Party of Five first aired in 1994 and followed the lives of the five Salinger siblings, whose parents died in a car accident at the hands of a drunk driver. It ended after six seasons in 2000.

“Twenty-five years ago, we imagined a story about five kids navigating the world after the untimely death of their parents,” executive producers Amy Lippman and Christoper Keyser said in a statement.

Lippman and Keyser went on to explain that the reboot will focus more on current political issues in America.

“Today, stories of families being separated, children having to raise themselves in the wake of their parents’ deportations, don’t require any imagination; they are everywhere,” Lippman and Keyser said, seemingly in reference to President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy.

“This new iteration of Party of Five isn’t a retread of the original; it’s a whole new look at kids trying to parent each other in the wake of circumstances beyond their control, yet learning a similar lesson: that families persist no matter how great the obstacles,” Lippman and Keyser continued.

The Party of Five reboot will follow the lives of five Buendías siblings after their parents are deported to Mexico.

“From the moment we heard that Amy and Chris were updating their iconic series with this timely and powerful twist, we knew we had to have this pilot. We’re honored to be the home for the next, brilliant iteration of their vision,” said Freeform’s Executive Vice President of Programming and Development, Karey Burke.

The pilot date has not yet been released and it is unclear whether or not Campbell, Chabert, Wolf or Fox will have roles on the series.

In addition to executive producing, Lippman and Keyser wrote the pilot along with Castle’s Michal Zebede. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct.