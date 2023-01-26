'Party Down' Season 3 Trailer Sees Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Crash the Gang's Bash

James Marsden and Nick Offerman are also among the big stars coming to Party Down with Adam Scott and the gang in its upcoming third season, premiering Feb. 24

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 12:52 PM

Are we having fun yet?

Nearly 13 years after the season 2 finale, Party Down is officially back as STARZ unveiled the first season 3 trailer on Thursday, showing the original gang back together with an assortment of new partygoers.

Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all returned for the festivities — and some new faces are joining the OG cater-waiters, including none other than Jennifer Garner.

Garner's character asks Henry Pollard (Scott) about an unfortunate typo on the official Party Down catering company's business cards.

"What's with the card?" asks Garner's character as Henry responds, 'You mean, why is it weirdly big?"

"No this," she continues, pointing to the error. "What's 'Party Dowm'? With an M.'"

Upon realizing the error, inept manager Ron Donald (Marino) blurts out, "S---!"

Adam Scott, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a>
Starz Entertainment, LLC

Garner, 50, isn't the only big name crashing the party. Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson pops up in the trailer alongside Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, Liv Hewson and James Marsden.

Other celebrity guest stars include Dan Bakkedahl, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan and Calum Worthy.

The revival takes place several years after the events from season 2, after most of the Party Down team has left the catering game, including Scott's bartender Henry. But after the crew reunites for the first time in a while, they all eventually find themselves working with the company once again.

"It must be so fun to be back, slinging d'oeuvres with the old gang," says Mullally's Lydia Dunfee as Hansen's Kyle Bradway replies, "Mmm, mmm... no. No, it sucks."

party down
Starz Entertainment, LLC.

Party Down originally aired for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. Several years after it was canceled in June 2010, STARZ announced in in November 2021 that it had plans to revive the comedy.

The third installment will consist of six episodes. Though most of the original cast is returning, former series regular Lizzy Caplan won't be a part of the new season.

Garner joins as a new series regular alongside Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao. Marsden will appear as a recurring guest star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Party Down premieres Feb. 24 on STARZ.

Related Articles
Adam Scott, Rider Strong
Adam Scott Finally Gets Closure After Alleged Snub from Rider Strong on 'Boy Meets World' 29 Years Ago
jessica williams; 2023 Winter TCA - "Shrinking" Portrait Session, Pasadena, United States - 18 Jan 2023
Why 'Shrinking' Star Jessica Williams Isn't Gunning for Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Job: 'I Really Love Acting'
The Talk - Exclusive: “Y&R's’ Tracy Bregman Surprised with Damaged Emmy Replacement: 'I'm so over…
'Young and the Restless' ' Tracey E. Bregman Receives Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan
Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the Academy Museum Conversation at The Times Center, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Brougher and Renzo Piano on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Sunny Hostin during the "Whitney" New York Screening - Arrivals at the Whitby Hotel on June 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Whoopi Goldberg Chides 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for Exposing Her Parents' Shotgun Wedding
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Explores What Makes Rock Legends in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Trailer
Love is Blind: After the Altar
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 Teases Post-Split Updates on Raven and SK, Zanab and Cole
CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Zendaya, HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 8
'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know
THE VIEW - The cast of Lee Daniels' "The Butler" featuring stars Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lenny Kravitz and David Oyelowo, appears on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Friday, August 16, 2013. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHERRI SHEPHERD, OPRAH WINFREY
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Her First Phone Call from Oprah Winfrey: 'I Almost Passed Out'
anne heche
Anne Heche Ex James Tupper Admits to 'Difficult Time' Since Her Death as Friends Gather to Honor Her Life
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GREER, ZACH SHALLCROSS
'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Says Greer Blitzer Got First Impression Rose Due to Her 'Calming Effect on Me'
How i met your father, Neil Patrick Harris
'HIMYF' Creators Tease 'Major Impact' Neil Patrick Harris's Return as Barney Will Have on New Series
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson Has 'No Desire' to Watch 'Pam & Tommy' : 'Really Gives Me Nightmares'
Angela Deem Jovi 90 Day Fiance
Angela Deem Posts and Deletes Video Dancing to Breakup Song with '90 Day' Costar Jovi Dufren
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 27? Zach Shallcross's Eliminations So Far