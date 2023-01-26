'Party Down' Season 3 Trailer Sees Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Crash the Gang's Bash

Are we having fun yet?

Nearly 13 years after the season 2 finale, Party Down is officially back as STARZ unveiled the first season 3 trailer on Thursday, showing the original gang back together with an assortment of new partygoers.

Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all returned for the festivities — and some new faces are joining the OG cater-waiters, including none other than Jennifer Garner.

Garner's character asks Henry Pollard (Scott) about an unfortunate typo on the official Party Down catering company's business cards.

"What's with the card?" asks Garner's character as Henry responds, 'You mean, why is it weirdly big?"

"No this," she continues, pointing to the error. "What's 'Party Dowm'? With an M.'"

Upon realizing the error, inept manager Ron Donald (Marino) blurts out, "S---!"

Garner, 50, isn't the only big name crashing the party. Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson pops up in the trailer alongside Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, Liv Hewson and James Marsden.

Other celebrity guest stars include Dan Bakkedahl, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan and Calum Worthy.

The revival takes place several years after the events from season 2, after most of the Party Down team has left the catering game, including Scott's bartender Henry. But after the crew reunites for the first time in a while, they all eventually find themselves working with the company once again.

"It must be so fun to be back, slinging d'oeuvres with the old gang," says Mullally's Lydia Dunfee as Hansen's Kyle Bradway replies, "Mmm, mmm... no. No, it sucks."

Party Down originally aired for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. Several years after it was canceled in June 2010, STARZ announced in in November 2021 that it had plans to revive the comedy.

The third installment will consist of six episodes. Though most of the original cast is returning, former series regular Lizzy Caplan won't be a part of the new season.

Garner joins as a new series regular alongside Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao. Marsden will appear as a recurring guest star.

Season 3 of Party Down premieres Feb. 24 on STARZ.