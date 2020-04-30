Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson Talk Social Distancing in Parks and Recreation Reunion Teaser

The cast is reuniting for a 30-minute special to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

The stars of Parks and Recreation are back — and just like the rest of us, they want to talk about social distancing.

A sneak peek at Thursday's 30-minute reunion special sees Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reprising their roles as Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson. Ron is quarantining in his cabin where he's been hunting meat so that he doesn't have to go to the grocery store. When Leslie asks if he's been following social distancing guidelines, Ron admits he's been preparing for this his whole life.

The reunion will also feature Adam Scott and Rashida Jones reprising their roles from the beloved NBC sitcom, which concluded in 2015. It will explore the characters' lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The story comes from the events of the day — Pawnee's most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing," reads a press release.

Image zoom The cast of Parks and Recreation Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta will also make appearances.

The special is raising money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, and fans are encouraged to donate "in the spirit of Leslie Knope and do-gooders everywhere" at www.feedingamerica.org/parksandrec. The proceeds will go towards enabling food banks with resources they need to serve vulnerable members of the community during the pandemic.

A Parks and Recreation Special airs Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.