Parks and Recreation Premiered 13 Years Ago Today! Where Is the Cast Now?

Poehler won hearts as Pawnee, Indiana's Leslie Knope, the Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation Department turned City Council member who wouldn't quit (and loved waffles). Knope's character grew from determined local underling to staunch city and state advocate — and found love and friendship on the way. The role also earned Poehler a Golden Globe Award.

Since Parks ended in 2015, Poehler — who has two sons with ex-husband Will Arnett — has reconnected with costar Nick Offerman to host the reality competition show Making It, reprised her role in Wet Hot American Summer and voiced a character on the animated series Duncanville.