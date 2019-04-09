Parks and Recreation Premiered 13 Years Ago Today! Where Is the Cast Now?
More like "where aren't they now" — so many of the show's actors have continued to do big things
Amy Poehler
Poehler won hearts as Pawnee, Indiana's Leslie Knope, the Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation Department turned City Council member who wouldn't quit (and loved waffles). Knope's character grew from determined local underling to staunch city and state advocate — and found love and friendship on the way. The role also earned Poehler a Golden Globe Award.
Since Parks ended in 2015, Poehler — who has two sons with ex-husband Will Arnett — has reconnected with costar Nick Offerman to host the reality competition show Making It, reprised her role in Wet Hot American Summer and voiced a character on the animated series Duncanville.
Nick Offerman
Grumpy, meat- and whisky-loving Ron Swanson, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, kept the laughs coming while slowly coming around to Leslie's big ideas (and moonlighting as jazz artist Duke Silver). He eventually tied the knot with guest star Lucy Lawless' character Diane after settling his differences with his two ex-wives, both named Tammy (and one played by his real-life wife, Megan Mullally).
Since Parks, Offerman has lent his voice to several films and TV shows, joined Poehler to host Making It and toured the country promoting recent book with Mullally, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History. Most recently, he starred on Pam & Tommy.
Rashida Jones
Jones played Leslie's bestie, nurse Ann Perkins, who found herself entwined in the Parks Department and eventually had a baby and moved away from Pawnee with state auditor Chris Traeger.
Like many of her costars, Jones already had quite the résumé prior to Parks, but went on to land a starring role on Angie Tribeca. She also welcomed her first child, son Isaiah, with boyfriend Ezra Koenig in August 2018.
Chris Pratt
While starring as Ann's goofy ex and lovable, accidental city employee Andy Dwyer on Parks, Pratt broke into superstardom with roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie. On the series, he eventually fell for and married April Ludgate, never gave up on his band Mouse Rat, attempted to join the police department and often slipped into his favorite characters Johnny Karate and Burt Macklin.
Off-screen, he split from wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, and wed Katherine Schwarzenegger. They welcomed daughter Lyla in August and are currently expecting baby No. 2. He owns a farm outside of Seattle, but keeps his ties to Hollywood strong, with roles in Jurassic World and Avengers movies.
Aubrey Plaza
Plaza's character April Ludgate grew from shy, cynical intern to Ron's beloved assistant and ultimately, Andy's wife. She eventually becomes Deputy Director of the Animal Control.
While Parks was wrapping, she joined Poehler on Welcome to Sweden and went on to land roles in Dirty Grandpa, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and Legion. Recently, she starred in the remake of Child's Play.
Aziz Ansari
Ansari's Tom Haverford served as Leslie's right-hand man in the Parks Department, though always felt he was meant for greater things — and tried launching dozens of those greater things as the series rolled on. By the show's end, he was happily married and running his own restaurant, Tom's Bistro.
Though Ansari found off-screen success in his Netflix series Master of None, his career was paused in January 2018 when a woman accused him of sexual misconduct. He took a break from the spotlight, though has recently returned to standup work, and is dating Ph.D. student Serena Campbell.
Retta
As Parks Department employee Donna Meagle, Retta brought even more laughs to the show with revelations about her love life and the demand to Treat Yo Self. A loyal friend to Tom and a somewhat loyal employee to Leslie and Ron, she ends the series happily married to an ex.
Following Parks, Retta — a prolific tweeter about all things TV and pop culture — had a regular role on Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce and starred on Good Girls.
Adam Scott
As state auditor Ben Wyatt, Scott's character — a former teen mayor with a nerdy streak — joined the show in season 2 to shut down the Pawnee government, but ended up becoming close with the Parks Department crew, ultimately marrying Leslie after bouncing around jobs in Pawnee and Washington, D.C.
Scott — married with two kids — joined Poehler in the Wet Hot American Summer reboot and has a recurring role on The Good Place, from the same creator as Parks and Rec. He also starred as Reese Witherspoon's husband on Big Little Lies and has a new series, Apple TV+'s Severance.
Rob Lowe
Lowe joined the series with Scott as the eternally optimistic, exceptionally healthy, rules-following Chris Traeger. He had an on-again and off-again relationship with Ann, eventually becoming the father of her child and moving with her to Ann Arbor at the end of the show.
Already a big name when he joined Parks, he's continued working on a steady stream of TV series, most notably The Grinder, Code Black, Wild Bill and 9-1-1: Lone Star. He's been married to wife Sheryl Berkoff since 1991; together they have two adult sons. The family starred on their own 2017 adventure reality show, The Lowe Files. He and son John have a new show coming up for Netflix, a scripted comedy series called Unstable.
Jim O'Heir
As bumbling, health-plagued Jerry Gergich (or is it Larry? or Terry? or Garry?) O'Heir provided the show's physical comedy - and a jaw-dropping moment when it was revealed his wife was Christie Brinkley (a.k.a. Gayle), with whom he had three equally gorgeous daughters. Often failing at the minor tasks he was assigned, he ended up as mayor of Pawnee in the series finale.
Since the show ended, he's also stayed busy on TV, and won a Daytime Emmy Award for his guest role on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017.