'Parks and Recreation' 's Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes played Ethel Beavers in the NBC workplace comedy

By
Published on December 9, 2022 01:12 PM
Helen Slayton-Hughes attends The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Netflix Special Screening In Los Angeles at TUDUM Theater on October 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty

Helen Slayton-Hughes has died at the age of 92.

The Parks and Recreation alum's death was announced on her Facebook page by family members on Thursday. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," the post read, "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work."

It ended, "Rest sweet one. -With love: The Hughes family."

No cause of death was revealed in the announcement.

Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes attends the Season 3 premiere of Paramount's Insurge Pictures' "Burning Love: Burning Down The House" at The Silent Movie Theater on April 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Alongside the announcement of her passing, the family shared a video of some of Slayton-Hughes' quotes and most memorable moments in character. "I love doing drama but I'm always hired to do comedy," the quote read.

"To our beloved Helen…you always made us laugh," text across the screen read. "Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are."

Another quote by Helen read: "The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure."

Slayton-Hughes was best known for her role as Ethel Beavers on the beloved NBC workplace comedy Parks and Recreation. However, her time in Hollywood didn't stop there. Slayton-Hughes, who was born in 1930, began acting at age 10 in the 1980 film Mafia on the Bounty. After some years off screen, she returned in early 2000. In 2012 she appeared in 18 episodes of the series Burning Love.

She also appeared in series including The West Wing, That's So Raven, Single Parents, Fresh Off the Boat, Parenthood, New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Arrested Development.

