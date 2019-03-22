Literally Amazing! The Entire Parks and Rec Cast Reunites for Special Panel Celebrating the Show

Treat yo’ self — it’s a Pawnee reunion!

The entire cast of Parks and Recreation delighted fans everywhere on Thursday night at PaleyFest in Hollywood, California, where they took the stage to participate in a panel hosted by Patton Oswalt to celebrate the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the iconic comedy’s debut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On hand were the series’ creator Michael Schur, as well as stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Retta, Nick Offerman and even Jim O’Heir, a.k.a. Jerry/Larry/Terry/Garry.

Many of the cast members expressed their joy over the reunion on social media, with Lowe, 55, sharing a backstage video of the cast and writing, “Reunited, and it does feel so good.”

“Best cast ever. Mi familia. #ethelbeavers 🖤,” Plaza, 34, captioned a group snapshot, shouting out Helen Slayton-Hughes’ character in her hashtag.

Amy Poehler and Patton Oswalt Brian To for The Paley Center for Media

Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari and Chris Pratt Brian To for The Paley Center for Media

Cast of Parks and Recreation JB Lacroix/Getty Images

RELATED: Every Single Breakfast Item Consumed on Parks and Recreation

Among a plethora of anecdotes from the cast regarding their cherished time on the show (which ran for seven seasons, from 2009 to 2015), Schur, 43, talked onscreen reunion potential for Parks and Rec — namely, that it is not out of the question.

Michael Bulbenko for The Paley Center for Media

“We would all have to feel like there was a story that needed to be told,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that everyone from both the cast and primary creative team would need to be on board.

“The show was about the power of public service and doing good with a team. I don’t think we left anything on the table,” Schur added, reported ET.

Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza Michael Bulbenko for The Paley Center for Media

Michael Schur, Rob Lowe and Retta Brian To for The Paley Center for Media

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Are Willing to Do a Parks and Recreation Revival If Beyoncé Joins



If it were up to Poehler alone, a revival would happen sooner rather than later.

In December, the star of the NBC sitcom revealed that she is ready to put endlessly optimistic local government employee Leslie Knope’s blazer back on again.

“I am technically available,” Poehler, 47, told Variety at Smart Girls’ 10th anniversary celebration dinner, joking, “I have like six of Leslie’s blazers in my closet, so anytime.”