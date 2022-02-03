"I just blame your creativity on that," Paris Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, said of his pet peeve about the star

Paris Hilton's Husband Reveals His Pet Peeve About Her: 'a Little Less Organized Than I'd Like'

Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum has revealed the one thing about her that he wishes were different.

The couple shares their journey to the altar on Paris in Love, which premiered on E! Tuesday. In one clip, they open up about things they might like to change about each other.

The discussion occurs as the couple is walking together on the beach, having a back-and-forth banter about how frequently the other person works.

Hilton asks her then-fiancé, "If there was one thing about me that you could change what would it be?"

"Well, there's one thing. You're a little less organized than I'd like," Reum responds, adding: "I just blame your creativity on that."

Seemingly satisfied, Hilton tells him, "Life could be worse."

"It would be way worse," Reum adds, reassuring Hilton, "I always tell people if you weren't messy, if there wasn't one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn't believe you were true myself."

Hilton agrees as she reveals, "Sometimes I get scared that you're too good to be true."

"What do we say? Custom-made," adds Reum.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot during a three-day ceremony in November before embarking on a lengthy honeymoon around the world.

"I love being a wife," she told PEOPLE two and a half months after the ceremony.

"We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband," Hilton said. "It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she continued. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married. Only that it's felt I'm so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."

Hilton and Reum's entire wedding planning journey was documented on Paris in Love, which first premiered on Peacock and concluded last month with a two-episode wedding finale.

Reflecting on the special day, Hilton said the moment that stands out the most was saying her vows during the ceremony.

"I loved the moment during my wedding ceremony when I decided to go off from what I wrote in my vows and just spoke truly from the heart," she said. "It was such a pure moment. I decided to speak as honestly as I could about our love story."