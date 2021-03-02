Paris Hilton's Fiancé Carter Reum Asked Her Sister Nicky for Her 'Blessing' Before Proposing

Carter Reum proposed to Paris Hilton after a year of dating on Feb. 13 while they celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island

Paris Hilton's engagement to Carter Reum was a whole family affair.

On Monday's episode of Paris' newly-launched podcast This Is Paris, the entrepreneur and DJ's sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild revealed that Reum, 40, asked for her blessing hours before the big proposal.

"So, we were at lunch and you got up from the table to go and use the bathroom, and he got up and came and sat next to me and said 'I have two quick questions,' " Nicky told Paris of how she found out that Reum was planning to propose.

"Number one: Will you give me your blessing to marry Paris?" Nicky recalled the businessman asking her, saying that the second question was if she and the rest of the family — including husband James Rothschild and brother Barron Hilton — would join them on the beach that night for the proposal.

"I quickly said yes to both and we got dressed and we were down hiding in the beach," Nicky said.

However, the proposal didn't quite go exactly as planned since Paris arrived 45 minutes late, according to Nicky.

"It was so funny because Paris is so late," Nicky remembered, explaining her sister's habit of being tardy. "I'm sure Carter's like sweating bullets, so nervous."

Nicky said that Reum had initially asked them to "be in the bushes at 5 p.m."

"I was like, 'I am not sitting in the bushes, boiling at 5p.m., because there's no way she's going to come down,' " Nicky recalled telling Reum. "'Text me when you're going down and then I'll start heading over, because I know her.' "

"My plan was perfect," she added, joking that being 45 minutes late to her own proposal was "not bad" for Paris.

Reum proposed to Paris after a year of dating on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. He popped the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring that he had designed with Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

Following the proposal, the couple were joined by family members for an intimate engagement celebration.

"What I love about him is how much he loves his family. That is very important to us. We are all so tight. My aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings, we are so tight," Nicky remarked to her sister about Reum during Paris' podcast. "He definitely has that with his family and his siblings. I really like that. I think that's really cool."