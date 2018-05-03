Paris Hilton's Ex-Boyfriend and Former The Hills Star Doug Reinhardt Allegedly Assaulted by Wife

Former The Hills alum Doug Reinhardt was allegedly beaten by his wife.

Reinhardt, 32, who previously dated Paris Hilton, was allegedly attacked by his wife of seven months, Natalie Sutton, on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

Steven McGhee, a public information officer for the Paradise Valley Police Department tells PEOPLE Sutton was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning and charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault.

McGhee says both charges classify as domestic violence. Sutton was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and released on Saturday.

Natalie Sutton Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

It is not clear if Sutton has made a plea. Attempts to reach a lawyer for Sutton were unsuccessful.

Reinhardt’s attorney, Marty Singer, tells PEOPLE, “As a result of the pending criminal proceeding of Natalie Sutton’s violent assault and battery of Doug Reinhardt, there will be no comment by Mr. Reinhardt at this time.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Reinhardt filed for divorce from Sutton on Monday, according to TMZ which first reported the news. The outlet reports Reinhardt was recovering from a knee surgery and his wife allegedly struck him with his crutches.

Reinhardt and Hilton, 37, dated for 14 months before splitting in 2010. The Hills alum previously had a relationship with Amanda Bynes but the two called it quits in early 2009. He also dated MTV costars Lauren Conrad and Allie Lutz, whom he was once engaged to.

The former baseball player appeared on The Hills from 2008 to 2009.