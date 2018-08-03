Paris Hilton Says She Has 'Better Things' to Do Than Watch Lindsay Lohan's New Reality Show

The feud between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan lives on.

While at LAX airport on Thursday, Hilton, 37, told TMZ that she’s “a little too busy” to watch Lohan’s new show, Lohan Beach Club on MTV, which will air in 2019. “We have better things happening,” said Hilton.

When asked if she had any advice for Lohan, 32, Hilton referenced her own show, The Simple Life, responding simply, “There’s nothing like the original, nothing like the OG.”

After she was questioned if she has “any advice for [Lohan] at all about how to make it a success?” Hilton’s fiancé, Chris Zylka, jumped in and suggested Lohan “stop.”

And the likelihood of Hilton and Lohan ever reconciling seems low.

“If somebody messes with my family, I don’t forgive,” Hilton said about her current beef with the actress.

Hilton has been especially vocal about her issues with Lohan as of late. In July, an Instagram post prompted her to call Lohan a liar. A fan account posted a video of Lohan making accusatory statements towards Hilton and later walking them back later, and Hilton commented the crying laughing emoji and “#PathologicalLiar.”

Two weeks later, she told E! News that her liar comment about Lohan was “a fact of life.”

The two women have had drama since 2006, namely because Lohan started dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos.

The more recent issue, according to TMZ, is that Hilton’s younger brother Barron was jumped and severely beaten at a party in Miami in December 2013, allegedly at Lohan’s request. Both Lohan and the man who attacked Barron have denied that she was involved.