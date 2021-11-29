Paris Hilton Calls Parents Rick and Kathy Hilton 'Relationship Goals' on Their Wedding Anniversary

The heiress was married in her own lavish wedding ceremony on Nov. 11

Paris Hilton has a healthy marriage to look up to.

Paris celebrated parents Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton's 42nd wedding anniversary on Sunday with a touching Instagram tribute. The heiress shared several photos of her parents on her Story, including a few from their wedding day in 1979.

Paris, 40, added a gif that read "relationship goals" to the wedding snap.

The special occasion comes shorty after Paris celebrated her own wedding to her husband Carter Reum. The two tied the knot in a lavish Bel-Air ceremony on Nov. 11 while surrounded by friends and family.

On Thanksgiving, Paris reflected on how much her life has changed over the past year — especially since becoming a wife.

paris hilton Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

"Happy Thanksgiving! 🌈 🦋 This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," Paris captioned an Instagram photo from her honeymoon in Bora Bora. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between."

"I've grown a lot and I am still evolving," she continued. "This month, I became a wife 👰🏼‍♀️ and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."

The star then said she has a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

"This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and businesswoman, but as the Paris I'm more and more proud to be every day," Hilton wrote. "I'm so excited to keep creating more with my new media company, 11:11 Media, and the other exciting ventures I'm pursuing."

Paris and Reum began dating in 2019 and got engaged in February.

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," she wrote on her blog after their nuptials. "It was a true fairytale wedding."

As for their future together, she previously revealed she "can't wait" to start a family with Reum.