Kathy Hilton Says Daughter Paris Will 'Spend the Night' with Her Before Wedding: 'Tradition'

Paris Hilton just needs something borrowed and something blue!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton revealed daughter Paris, 40, will have a special "something old" sewn into her wedding dress on Thursday.

"You know how you are supposed to have something old?" Kathy, 62, said Monday on Daily Blast Live. "I am having something sewn into her wedding dress that's going to be a big surprise. I can't tell you yet, but it's going to be very special."

Paris will marry fiancé Carter Reum, 40, on Thursday. The star has shared a handful of references to the 11/11 date on social media in recent weeks. Reum popped the question in February, and the couple has been together since 2019.

While Kathy didn't reveal the "something old" details, she did spill on some of Paris' wedding cocktails. "We're doing a special drink, Moët Rosé Impérial Champagne. And I wanted to have a little pink," she said. "Paris has to have a little pink in her wedding."

The cocktails will include pink cotton candy and "secret touches" to add extra fizz, Kathy said. She also added that she designed the champagne glasses that will hold the signature drinks.

Honoring tradition, the mother of four also confirmed Paris will stay with her family the night before the wedding. "She must spend the night here with us the night before. That's a tradition," Kathy said.