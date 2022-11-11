Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'

You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair.

The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.

"Everyone just kept telling me it was the best wedding that they've ever attended," Hilton tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was just such a magical fairy tale when Kim Petras [sang] 'Stars Are Blind,' just so iconic, and then Demi Lovato singing 'I Will Always Love You,' again, was so iconic," she continues.

Adds Hilton, "And then the Neon Carnival and dressing up in the neon pink wedding dress by Alice & Olivia, which was so cute, and my Oscar De Lenta wedding gown [was incredible]. I had seven or eight different looks. So it was just so many fun memories."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hilton married Reum, 41, in an extravagant ceremony on Nov. 11 that boasted celebrity guests, an extensive menu and multiple outfit changes. It was planned by Mindy Weiss and held at the former Bel Air estate of the star's late grandfather Barron Hilton.

The bridal party, wearing pink Alice & Olivia gowns, included Hilton's younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild (the maid of honor), sister-in-law Tessa Hilton and cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn, as well as Reum's sister, Halle Reum Hammond.

Reum, meanwhile, enlisted brother Courtney Reum as well as Cade Hudson, James Rothschild, Oliver Hammond, Barron Hilton, Conrad Hilton and Jay Milliken as his groomsmen.

The star-studded guest list included Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson, Meghan Trainor and Nicole Richie. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards — Hilton's aunt — also attended with husband Mauricio Umansky, as did Kyle's sister, Kim Richards.

Hilton walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and the pair read their own vows, which included Reum frequently leaning in to kiss his bride during the ceremony. At the end, they walked out as husband and wife to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" played by a string quartet.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The following day on Nov. 12, Hilton and Reum took their wedding celebrations to a whole new level with a carnival afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier.

The colorful bash featured carnival treats like lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs, plus Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ, performers, and more classic attractions. Hilton invited plenty of famous friends to her bash, including Gigi Gorgeous and Lance Bass. Lovato, 30, was also at the party, and Diplo provided a soundtrack for the night.

For her party on the pier, Hilton wore head-to-toe neon pink, arriving in a hot pink Alice and Olivia dress that featured a sequined mesh top and an asymmetrical tulle skirt, which she accessorized with a pink leather purse and matching platform boots, sparkly heart-shaped shades and, of course, a pink veil by Maison Ava.

Reum, meanwhile, coordinated with his bride, sporting a navy tracksuit with a hot pink sweatshirt underneath.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Then, to mark the end of their three-day wedding celebrations, Hilton and Reum hosted one final extravagant event that welcomed family and friends to celebrate the pair's nuptials.

The party took place at the same spot as the couple's wedding venue, and guests joined the pair for an elegant dinner and an evening of fun-filled dancing.

In attendance this time around were various family members, as well as celebrity friends among the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson, Jaden Smith, Sofia Richie and Macy Gray — who performed a musical set during the evening, TMZ reported.

For the occasion, Hilton wore a stunning, silver star dress with semi-sheer details, as Reum sported an all-black ensemble.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Los Angeles Ceremony

Hilton marked her one-year anniversary with Reum in an Instagram post on Friday. "This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻 No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you. 🥰," she began.

"I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I'm so thankful to call you mine," Hilton continued. "Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much. Cheers to being your #Wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together. My 11:11 wishes finally came true with you. 💫💘👰🏼‍♀️💍💞.

Hilton concluded her post, adding the hashtags, "#1111," "#ParisInLove," "#ForeverHiltonReum," "#OneYearMarried" and "#OneYearAnniversary." In another post, Hilton shared some photos of her "favorite wedding memories."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Looking ahead, Hilton — who just released her 29th perfume Love Rush — tells PEOPLE that she and Reum have travel plans to mark their one-year anniversary as a married couple.

"I'm so excited just to go on vacation, we've both been working so hard. And we went last year for our honeymoon to the Waldorf Astoria in Maldives, so I'm so excited to go back there again this year and just relax and go swimming in the water and just be together," she says. "It's one of the most romantic and beautiful places in the world."