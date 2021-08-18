Paris Hilton Will Have 10 Dresses for Her Three-Day Wedding Affair: 'I'm Not a Bridezilla At All'

Paris Hilton's wedding is going to be epic!

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old heiress appeared on The Tonight Show and shared a few details about her big wedding plans. Hilton is engaged to Carter Reum and told host Jimmy Fallon the planning process has been "very stressful" so far – and that the pressure may be coming from the grand vision she imagines.

"It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," she said, noting that as of now, the only thing she's actually done so far is pick out her wedding dress. Though Hilton insisted that she's "not a bridezilla at all," she revealed one dress probably won't cut it for the entire event.

"Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes," she continued, joking that her fiancé, also 40, probably won't have multiple outfits because "he's not as high-maintenance as I am."

Hilton also told Fallon that despite the stresses of the big day to-do list, she's looking forward to introducing fans to her fiancé with the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. The new show marks the reality TV veteran's return to her roots after many years away from the small screen and her wedding with Reum will be filmed for the series.

"I just feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending," the entrepreneur and DJ explained.

Paris Hilton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Reum proposed to Hilton on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island, popping the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring. The mega-carat, emerald-cut sparkler was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset: the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton, who announced the news a few days later, told Vogue of her exciting engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals."

Added the heiress of her fiancé, whom she began dating in late 2019, "We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Ahead of her wedding day, Hilton is also looking forward to starting a family with Reum. In a recent installment of her This Is Paris podcast titled "This Is... I'm Pregnant??" the star addressed a report that claimed she was already expecting her first baby with her fiancé.