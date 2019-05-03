Paris Hilton Teases a New Song with Kim Kardashian Called 'My Best Friend's A--'

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West have a bootylicious surprise in store for their fans.

Late Thursday night, Hilton teased that she and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are working on a “secret project.”

“#SecretProject with @KimKardashian. 🔥👸🏼👸🏻🔥 🎶 I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss 🎶🍑👀” Hilton, 38, captioned an Instagram video of the duo posing for the camera, both donning silver sequined mini dresses.

“Can you guess what we’re doing today?” asks Kardashian West, 38, whose derrière has become her most famous physical asset throughout the years.

“It’s a surprise,” says Hilton, who was also photographed walking side-by-side Kardashian West in the matching silver dresses.

Days earlier, Hilton posted on Instagram that she was casting for her “Best Friend’s Ass” music video, to be filmed Thursday — the same day the hotel heiress teased the “secret project.”

The lyrics to the pop song read: “All I see is f— boys everywhere trying to make a pass but I can’t stop looking at my best friend’s ass.”

Hilton and Kardashian West are longtime friends, though they had a falling out years ago. They were inseparable in the mid-2000s, posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scenes together. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian West’s first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life, organizing the heiress’s closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

But as Kardashian West’s fame rose, the two grew apart, even insulting each other in the press. In a 2008 radio interview, Hilton referred to Kardashian West’s butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

“I haven’t talked to her in a few years,” Kardashian West told Howard Stern in 2009. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something — she did call me to apologize.”

In December 2018, the Kimoji creator hosted the KarJenner family’s annual, lavish Christmas Eve bash, and for the occasion, she created a sled set-up with a bunch of artificial snow. In a Twitter video posted on Kanye West‘s account, the duo slid down the hill together.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” the mother of three called out with a smile on her face while Hilton danced in the background.

“Let’s do it!” Hilton yelled in response as they held hands, and the KKW Beauty mogul grabbed a red sled for them to share.

More recently, the pair celebrated Hilton’s 38th birthday with a belated bash in March.

In a sweet clip that both shared on social media, Kardashian West cozied up to Hilton while wishing her well.

“Happy Birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago — this is how she celebrates,” said Kardashian West, who appeared to be dressed casually in a form-fitting white dress.

“That’s how I roll,” Hilton agreed, to which her friend approvingly replied, “She deserves it.”

“Love you @KimKardashian 💋 So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis ✨👸🏻👸🏼✨,” Hilton captioned the sweet video.

Kardashian West memorably released a single, “Jam (Turn It Up),” in 2011. Hilton put out a self-titled studio album in 2006, featuring the hit “Stars Are Blind.” She’s also worked as a DJ.