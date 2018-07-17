Paris Hilton Calls Kylie Jenner a 'Girl Boss' After Backlash Over Being 'Self-Made' Billionaire

Kylie Jenner‘s Forbes cover has generated quite the controversy — but old family friend Paris Hilton is nothing but supportive.

Speaking to TMZ over the weekend, Hilton, 37, praised the story, which predicted that Jenner, 20, is on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.” Many took issue with the “self-made” label, arguing that Jenner was born into success.

“She’s a girl boss,” said Hilton. “She’s killing it.” (When asked if she considers herself self-made, Hilton — the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton — said, “Obviously.”)

Paris Hilton (left) and Kylie Jenner Michael Tullberg/Getty; Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Hilton isn’t the only one who has spoken out in support of Jenner. Her whole family has congratulated their little “boss” on social media, including her boyfriend Travis Scott, who tweeted a rare tribute last week, writing that he “can’t be more proud.”

CANT BE MORE PROUD

💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KFGW6C4nt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 12, 2018

Sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, recently spoke to Refinery29 about the backlash, jumping to Jenner’s defense.

Explaining that she is proud of the creative way in which her sister took “an insecurity of hers and [found] out how to make a really successful business off of it,” referring to Jenner’s lips, Kardashian West said she “really didn’t get” the backlash “because [Jenner] is ‘self-made.’ ”

“We are all ‘self-made,’ ” she said. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

“Me, Kylie, not one [of our siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice,” she added. “That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian Sr.]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”