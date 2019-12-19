Paris Hilton Says She Stole 'That's Hot' Catchphrase from Her Sister: 'Sorry, Nicky'

Paris Hilton may have shaped pop culture in the early 2000s, but her sister was the one who came up with her iconic catchphrase.

The 38-year-old star looked back on her past in a video interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, revealing that her signature catchphrase — “That’s hot” — was actually stolen from her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“I started making shirts that said, ‘That’s hot,’ and on the back they said, ‘You’re not.’ It was cute,” she recalled. “‘That’s hot’ was something that my sister always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky.”

In the same sit-down, the business mogul reflected on her past style, specifically the Juicy Couture velour tracksuits she was always photographed wearing. Hilton said she first got hooked on the cozy-chic look — which later became a fashion staple defining that decade — when friend and publicist Lara Shriftman sent her a box of outfits from the then-emerging brand.

Image zoom Paris Hilton (L) and Nicky Hilton Rothschild CJ Rivera/Getty Images

RELATED: Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s New Shoe Collaboration Includes a Sweet Nod to Her Famous Family

“As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed,” she shared. “I said, ‘Please send me more. I want the full collection. Every single color. I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform. I have an entire closet that’s only Juicy Couture. It’s somewhere I go every single day and just put on my Juice.”

“I was not only wearing them to the airport or just to chill in my house in. I was going out at night in them and I was rocking them with everything,” she continued. “So I think that they loved that I was kind of like the face of the brand.”

RELATED: 10 Surprising Style Revelations from Paris Hilton

Hilton also credited her reality show with Nicole Richie, The Simple Life, with helping turn the label into a household name.

“They didn’t say where we were going, so I didn’t even know what to pack. I basically packed all of my favorite outfits — included a lot of Juicy, a lot of pink, a lot of heels,” she remembered. “Juicy is something that we wore almost every single day because we are always having to do these jobs. We didn’t wanna just be in like overalls or jeans. We wanted to be comfortable and cute.”

“When we shot the show, I had no idea how huge it would be,” the DJ continued. “I remember after The Simple Life aired, all of the sudden I started seeing Juicy Couture everywhere. When you looked through any tabloid, everyone was rocking them.”

She added, “It makes me feel proud to have such an impact in fashion history.

Image zoom Paris Hilton Jun Sato/ WireImage

RELATED: Paris Hilton Celebrates the Return of Juicy Couture in One of the Brand’s Tracksuits She Helped Make Iconic

To this day, Hilton is still a fan of the brand’s tracksuit.

“I’ve never stopped wearing it, and I never will because I’m a Juicy girl for life,” she said.

Earlier this year, Hilton told The Guardian she owns 100 Juicy Couture velour tracksuits in every shade.

“[M]y everyday wear is very comfortable. I love Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuits; I probably own 100 of them in every color,” she explained.

“That’s my uniform when I’m chilling at home or going to the beach,” Hilton added. “Anything that doesn’t involve a red carpet.”