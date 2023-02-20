Paris Hilton Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party Featuring Rebel Wilson and Sister Nicky

Paris Hilton was sliving on her 42nd birthday.

The heiress shared a peek into her birthday celebration — which was organized as a surprise by husband Carter Reum. In an Instagram photo carousel, Hilton shared photos with Reum, Noah Centineo, sister Nicky Hilton, Rebel Wilson, Sia, Kimora Lee Simons, Lele Pons and more friends.

"Thank you my love for surprising me with such a beautiful evening," Hilton captioned the photos. "Loved having such an intimate low key birthday this year with close friends and family🥰 Such a special night, feeling so incredibly happy and blessed.💖🥹✨ #BirthdayPrincess 👑 #Sliving"

In addition, Hilton's guests shared peeks into the party via their own social media accounts. Alice and Olivia founder Stacey Bendet gave a glimpse at the drink menu and said she'd be drinking the "That's Hot margarita" — named after one of Hilton's iconic slogans.

The event was complete with a stage and a disco ball — where Hilton hosted karaoke. The birthday girl performed her own song "Stars are Blind" with Sia. Wilson and talent agent Cade Hudson teamed up for a rendition of Britney Spears' "(You Drive Me) Crazy," and all four joined forces for Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

Rachel Zoe shared a sweet note about the evening — and Hilton's mindset. "Feeling like it's 20 years ago and [Paris is] still this happy and sparkly and so much love in this room," she wrote on a video of Hilton dancing to Sia's performance.

The party comes shortly after Hilton and Reum welcomed their first child — a son, whose name still has not been shared publicly. On Jan. 24, Hilton shocked her followers with the surprise announcement of her first baby — who was welcomed via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."