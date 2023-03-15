Paris Hilton Was Shocked to See Herself on 'Playboy' 's Sex Star of the Year Cover After Rejecting 7-Figure Offer

"I had already been branded as a slut after the sex tape. I felt like a Playboy pictorial would just cement that in people's minds," the heiress writes in Paris: The Memoir

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 15, 2023 08:30 AM

Paris Hilton couldn't believe when she saw herself on the cover of Playboy in 2005.

According to the heiress's new book Paris: The Memoir, she had turned down Hugh Hefner's offer to appear in the magazine multiple times.

"Hef really wanted me to do a Playboy cover," writes Hilton, 42. "He kept offering me more and more money, saying I wouldn't have to be totally naked, just topless. And then saying, I didn't have to be topless, just sheer. And then saying I could wear whatever lingerie I wanted. Even when he offered seven figures, I turned it down, because I knew my mom would lose her mind."

And though Hilton thought posing for Playboy "would be awesome," when she told her mother Kathy about the opportunity, the future Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called being a Playmate "so trashy."

PEOPLE has reached out to Playboy for comment.

FROM THE PEOPLE ARCHIVE: Paris Hilton Surprised by Playboy Photo

Kathy Hilton and daughter Paris Hilton
M. Caulfield/WireImage

The "Stars Are Blind" singer also declined because she didn't want to further polarize her public perception in the wake of her leaked sex tape with now-ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

"I had already been branded as a slut after the sex tape," Hilton writes. "I felt like a Playboy pictorial would just cement that in people's minds."

So when a friend called and told Hilton they liked her March 2005 Playboy cover, "I was like, "Whut?" she writes. "Hef had 'honored' me with the Sex Star of the Year Award, which means they can claim it's 'news' and not a pictorial. He got a picture from an old test shoot with a woman photographer."

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says She Had an 'Inappropriate' Relationship with 8th Grade Teacher: 'He Made Me Feel Noticed'

The move didn't sit well with Hilton or her family. "My parents were pissed, and I cried, but none of us confronted him, because you just didn't do that," the mom of newborn son Phoenix writes.

Hilton admits she never really saw herself as a sex symbol.

"The world thinks of me as a sex symbol, and I'm here for that, because symbol literally means icon," she writes. "But when people saw that sex tape, they didn't say icon, they said slut. They said whore. And they weren't shy about it."

Paris Hilton Playboy Magazine March 2005
Playboy

Hilton reveals she actually "feared sex" because of the "abuse and degradation" she says she endured as a teenager in therapeutic behavior modification boarding schools.

"I hated the idea of sex," she writes. "I avoided sex until it was absolutely unavoidable. Tabloids created this narrative about me sleeping around with a hundred gorgeous guys — not the truth at all!"

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hilton realized that for her, "Sex is a thought process," meaning "it has to start in my brain, or it's not going to work."

Her husband Carter Reum gets that and "lets me know I'm worth the effort," Hilton writes.

Hilton opened up about her experience because she hopes it'll help others: "I know there's someone out there who needs to hear that they're not weird or frigid or dead inside — they're just who they are at this moment: an asexual person in a hypersexualized world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paris: The Memoir is out now.

Related Articles
Kyle Chrisley
Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault 2 Months After Parents Report to Prison
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Charity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
Charity Lawson Is Named the New Bachelorette: 'I Could Meet My Person and Be Engaged'
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Recalls 'the Looks on My Parents' Faces' After Guilty Verdict Was Read in Court
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Paris Hilton Says She's 'Never Felt More Ready for Anything' Than Motherhood: 'Heart Feels So Full'
Tia Mowry Chooses to 'Chase the Joy' amid Hard Times — Including Her Divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry Reflects on Being by Herself for the First Time amid Divorce: 'I've Always Been Next to Someone'
Amy Roloff with Husband Chris
Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun Date Night' Featuring Cirque du Soleil and 'Cute Pub' Stop with Husband Chris
John Corbett and Nia Vardalos during "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" - Hollywood Premiere at ArcLight Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Nia Vardalos Predicts John Corbett Will Bare All on 'AJLT' : 'He Got in Really Great Shape' for Filming
US socialite Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Paris Hilton Gave Mom Kathy Hilton a Blue Chanel Bag to Apologize for Keeping Baby Phoenix a Secret
Toheeb Jimoh at the premiere of season 3 of "Ted Lasso" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Opens Up About the Cast's Close Bond: 'We All Saved Each Other'
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Tyler Cameron/Gigi Hadid
Tyler Cameron Says He Only Had $200 to His Name When He Dated Gigi Hadid
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton Says She Had an 'Inappropriate' Relationship with 8th Grade Teacher: 'He Made Me Feel Noticed'
Ted Lasso's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of the Season 3 Premiere
'Ted Lasso' 's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of Show's Season 3 Premiere
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Says Mom Kathy Hilton Is 'Obsessed' with Visiting Baby Son Phoenix 'Unannounced'
EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND - ** IN THE UK: WEB: 350 GBP SET FEE ** ** PRINT AND ALL OTHER TERRITORIES PLEASE CALL FOR PRICING ** Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (13496965bc) EXCLUSIVE - Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild EXCLUSIVE - Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Kim Richards and daughters host baby shower for Brooke Brinson Wiederhorn at Hilton Bel Air home, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Oct 2022
Paris Hilton Confesses She Stole Her Signature 'That's Hot' Catchphrase from Sister Nicky
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022, Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton
The Biggest Revelations from Paris Hilton's New Memoir, Including How Demi Lovato Helped Her Overcome Trauma