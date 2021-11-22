Paris Hilton Shares Honeymoon Photos from Bora Bora with 'My Love' Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating with a “honeymoon world tour” after tying the knot on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles

Paris Hilton's honeymoon has begun!

On Sunday, the 40-year-old reality star gave Instagram followers a first glimpse of her "honeymoon world tour" with new husband Carter Reum, days after they tied the knot in Los Angeles. The tropical photos show the newlyweds cuddled up while going for a swim. One shot shows the 40-year-old entrepreneur kissing Hilton on the cheek, while the Cooking with Paris host poses on a boat in another.

"First stop on our Honeymoon ☀️ world 🌎 tour… Bora Bora 💕✨💕 Swimming in the South Pacific oceans 🌊 with my love 🏊‍♂️🐠🐟" she captioned the snaps, adding the hashtags #ParisAroundTheWorld #MyDreamHoneymoon and #ParisInLove.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Honeymoon in the South Pacific - Nov 2021 Credit: Shutterstock

The celebrations continued with a neon carnival-themed bash at the Santa Monica Pier, and a dinner with dancing back at the estate.

Speaking with PEOPLE in this week's issue, the newlywed said she had never been happier.

"This is the most magical feeling in the world," Hilton says. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."

Adds Reum: "Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt."

The couple knew each other for 15 years before they began dating in November 2019, and announced their engagement on Hilton's 40th birthday, following a romantic beachfront proposal.