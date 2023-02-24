Paris Hilton Says She Was Drugged and Raped as a Teen: 'I Just Immediately Started Feeling Dizzy'

Hilton says that, after the alleged assault, she remembered "visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming'"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 24, 2023 02:06 PM
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Paris Hilton is opening up about a traumatic moment from her teen years.

The 42-year-old reality star and DJ claims she was drugged and raped at age 15 after she and her friends met a group of guys at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

"We would go there almost every weekend," Hilton told Glamour UK. "That was our favorite thing to do and these [older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores … we'd talk to them, give them our beeper numbers."

Hilton claimed the men invited her and her friend back to their house, where the group drank "these berry wine coolers."

"I didn't drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy," she recalled. "I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Paris Hilton TOUT
Paris Hilton. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hilton said she woke up a few hours later and immediately knew what had happened.

"I remembered it," she explained. "I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear."

Hilton also opened up about her experience being sent to behavioral modification programs including the Provo Canyon school, the Utah boarding school whose staff members she has previously accused of inflicting emotional, physical and psychological abuse on her during her stay as a teenager.

Hilton claimed that she was given nonconsensual gynecological exams.

"This was something that I had blocked out from my memory, but after hearing the story from other survivors, I started having flashbacks," she told the publication. "Late at night, staff members would come in and take certain girls and bring them into this room."

She continued, "And literally you would scream and cry, they would hold you down, four of them, men and women, and literally just be putting fingers … and just doing things on a regular basis to certain girls."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton 'Grateful' to Utah State Legislature for Passing School Reform Bill

The television personality — who welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum in January — shared that she gets "emotional thinking about" her alleged rape.

"I was just a little girl," she said. "I just feel like they stole my childhood and it's heartbreaking that it's still happening to so many kids today."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org. If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

