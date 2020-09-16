"Every single day we get different calls, people pitching shows, and I always say no," she said

Paris Hilton Says She Turned Down The Hills Reboot a 'Ton of Times'

Unfortunately for fans, it appears Paris Hilton's reality TV days have come and gone.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the entrepreneur, DJ and former Simple Life star revealed she was asked to join the cast of MTV's The Hills and its 2019 reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, several times.

"Yes, I did say no to it a ton of times," she said when asked if it was true she turned down New Beginnings. "They wanted me both times. And I said no."

In fact, Hilton, 39, says she gets reality TV offers daily.

"Every single day we get different calls, people pitching shows, and I always say no. I'm too focused on my business," said the star, who owns 19 different product lines, including a line of 27 fragrances.

"I don't have time for that," she added. "When they call me with something, I always just say I don't have time."

It was renewed in July 2019, though a premiere date and the official cast for season 2 has not yet been announced.

Hilton, meanwhile, debuted her raw and emotional YouTube Originals documentary this week. In This Is Paris, a nearly two-hour film helmed by Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean, the star goes into detail about alleged abuse she suffered at boarding school in Utah — and how her trauma has carried over into adulthood.