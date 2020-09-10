The famous family announced on Tuesday that their iconic reality series will end in 2021 after 20 seasons

Paris Hilton Speaks Out on KUWTK Ending, Says the Kardashians Are Just ‘Ready to Live Their Life’

Paris Hilton is sharing her thoughts on the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After the famous family's surprising announcement on Tuesday, saying that their iconic reality series will end after 20 seasons in 2021, Hilton, a close friend of the Kardashians, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to weigh in on the decision.

"They have huge business empires. I am sure they want to spend their time doing that and being with [their] families," Hilton said, adding that they probably "have so many things going on."

"And after 20 seasons, I think they are ready to just live their life and not be on camera every second," the heiress and entrepreneur said.

Hilton then compared the family's decision to the ending of her series, The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007. "Just with The Simple Life, I was just over it. I wanted to just focus on my business," Hilton explained.

Hilton, who has been friends with the Kardashian family for years — being especially close to Kim Kardashian West — raved about their success, adding how happy she was for them.

"It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known [Kim] since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing," she said. "I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well."

When asked whether she thought the show would land on any streaming services, Hilton simply replied, "Kris [Jenner] is such a boss."

In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, who co-created the famous E! reality show, Kris Jenner said her family is ready for a break, ultimately to give everyone a chance to "breathe" and "slow down a bit."

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are," she said. "We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with."

A source recently told PEOPLE the decision to end the show was far from easy for the family.

"This certainly was not a decision that was made overnight," the source said. "It was the hardest decision, but ultimately what everyone feels is best."

"For the show to work, everyone in the family needs to be involved wholeheartedly," the insider added. "This is not the case anymore. Kourtney [Kardashian] has been over it for a long time. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] as well. It’s basically only Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian West] that still have fun. The family has had a lot of conflicts about filming. Since not everyone is having fun filming anymore, they decided to stop while their fans are still happy."